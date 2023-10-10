Eden Hazard announces his retirement from professional football

Eden Hazard announced his retirement on Instagram.

He had played for Chelsea and Real Madrid.

he led Belgium to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement

Belgian football star Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. After a remarkable 16-year career, he made the announcement on Instagram.

Hazard, who previously played for Chelsea and Real Madrid, had been without a club for four months following his mutual contract termination with Real Madrid.

During his career, he won a total of 16 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Premier League twice.

Hazard’s most notable period was with Chelsea, where he excelled in the English league for seven years. Despite a challenging start at Real Madrid, he became a key player under manager Zinedine Zidane after working on his fitness.

However, an ankle injury sustained in 2019 hampered his performance, and he struggled with the same injury until his departure from the club in June 2023.

Hazard also had a successful international career, notably leading Belgium to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He bid a heartfelt farewell to the sport on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer,” Hazard wrote on Instagram.

“I was able to realize my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Crystal Palace make shock move for Eden Hazard Eden Hazard is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid. Crystal Palace...