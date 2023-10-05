Edu Minister Madad Ali lauds teachers role shaping young minds

In his message on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day.

He said government must equip students with skills.

He said teachers dedication in nurturing generation is commendable.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi said that teachers role is beyond measure, shaping young minds into responsible, capable citizens.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of World Teachers’ Day, he said, “I extend heartfelt appreciation to our teachers/educators who tirelessly inspire, nurture, and guide the future of our country”.

Today, as the Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, I want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to three critical pillars of education: equity-based quality education, 21St century learning, and pedagogical skills enhancement, he added. Equity-based quality education ensures that every child, regardless of their background, has access to a world-class education. We are determined to bridge the educational divide and create a fair, inclusive system.

In this era of rapid technological advancement, 21st-century learning is essential. “We must equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a globalized, digital world”.

He said that innovation and adaptability are the cornerstones of modern education. Pedagogical skills are at the heart of effective teaching, he said, adding that continuous professional development opportunities will be provided to empower teachers with the latest teaching methods, ensuring that they must remain at the forefront of education. Teachers dedication in nurturing the next generation is commendable. On behalf of the Ministry, I thank you for your hard work and passion, he said. Together, let us transform education and empower our students to excel in the digital era, he urged.