ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed eligible citizens to register, transfer, or correct their voting details till 25th of this month.

According to an ECP official, aspiring voters can confirm their registration status on the voter lists by sending their Computerized National Identity Card number to 8300.

After sending SMS to 8300, an automated response will be generated, with information containing name of the electoral area, block code, and serial number.

Each registered voter has the option to verify their details by visiting the District Election Commissioner’s office in their respective area, where the complete electoral rolls are available.