Expert says: Time and Location of Earth Quake Cannot Be Predicted

“Pakistan lies in a region of significant seismic activity, with two major tectonic plates intersecting within its borders,” stated Ameer Hyder Leghari from the National Tsunami Centre.

“These fault lines spreading from Sonmiani to the northern areas of Pakistan”. “An earthquake could hit at any place on these lines, but it is impossible to predict it”, Leghari said.

According to the expert, there was a significant earthquake with a magnitude ranging from 9 to 10 on the Richter scale that struck the Chaman Faultline in 1892.

Additionally, in 1935, a powerful earthquake in the Chiltan Range resulted in the loss of thousands of lives in Quetta and nearby regions.

The expert noted that earthquakes tend to occur along faultlines approximately once every century.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of a major earthquake occurring in Pakistan within the next 48 hours.

The SSGEOS specializes in monitoring variations in atmospheric electric charge near sea level, which they suggest could be indicative of areas where heightened seismic activity may occur, typically within a window of 1 to 9 days.

While the organization stresses that their identified regions with potential seismic activity are estimations, they offer valuable insights into areas prone to earthquakes.

In a recent forecast, a Dutch scientist collaborating with SSGEOS reported a significant increase in electric activity along the Chaman Faultline in Pakistan.

This upsurge has raised expectations of a strong earthquake happening within the next 48 hours, causing apprehension among the local populace.

