Federal Govt approves hike in electricity price 

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued its decision to increase the price of electricity after approval from the federal government.

NEPRA had approved to increase in the cost of electricity by Rs 3. 28 per unit as a quarterly adjustment.

Now, after approval from the federal government, NEPRA has issued a notification to raise the price of electricity.

According to NEPRA notification, electricity consumers will have to make additional payments in 6 months, electricity consumers will make payments from October 2023 to March 2024.

The notification said that the increase in the quarterly adjustment would apply to the customers as well.

