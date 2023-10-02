Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Federal Govt approves hike in electricity price 

Federal Govt approves hike in electricity price 

Articles
Advertisement
Federal Govt approves hike in electricity price 

Federal Govt approves hike in electricity price 

Advertisement
  • NEPRA approved electricity price by Rs 3. 28 per unit.
  • NEPRA issued notification to raise price of electricity.
  • The increase in quarterly adjustment would apply to customers.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued its decision to increase the price of electricity after approval from the federal government.

NEPRA had approved to increase in the cost of electricity by Rs 3. 28 per unit as a quarterly adjustment.

Now, after approval from the federal government, NEPRA has issued a notification to raise the price of electricity.

According to NEPRA notification, electricity consumers will have to make additional payments in 6 months, electricity consumers will make payments from October 2023 to March 2024.

The notification said that the increase in the quarterly adjustment would apply to the customers as well.

Also Read

KCCI elects Iftikhar Sheikh as new president
KCCI elects Iftikhar Sheikh as new president

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in its 62nd...

Advertisement

Earlier, The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in its 62nd Annual General Meeting elected Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh as new President of the Chamber while Altaf Ghaffar and Tanveer Barry were elected as Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story