Federal Govt, HEC launching standardized test for IT graduates 

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology(IT) Dr. Umar Saif has said the federal government is starting a standardized test for IT graduates in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission(HEC) from December 2023 and successful candidates will be given jobs after the internship.

Addressing a press conference, the Caretaker Federal Minister for IT said that steps are being taken to promote the IT sector. He said many foreign IT companies will come to Pakistan and investment is being promoted under the Special Investment Council(SIC).

Dr. Umar Saif said that in our IT industries, there are companies that get contracts for making software. He said there are about 19,000 IT companies in Pakistan with 150, 000 people who can run an IT software company sitting in a room.

He said that IT exports will be boosted by government initiatives and the government’s goal is to grow private companies. He said IT companies want to give big contracts and among those who will be trained a developer’s income will be $50,000 to %60,000 per year.

He said that there is a trend of freelancing in Pakistan and it has the second largest online working force in the world. He said 1.5 million people are working on freelancing in Pakistan and youth have earned Rs 8.5 billion from e-employment centers.

Dr. Umar Saif further said that the government will provide facilities for freelancing and

the government will not set up any factory for freelancing facility. He said “If we provide facilities to the educated youth, then they will be able to easily earn $30 a day instead of $5.

The caretaker federal minister IT said that the international money transfer companies have been discussed to include Pakistan as well. He hoped that the international money transfer companies would soon include Pakistan because they are also benefiting from it.

He said that IT companies have been allowed to keep 50% of revenue in dollars and they are starting a standardized test for IT graduates in collaboration with HEC. He said the government is going to start a test for IT graduates in December this year and successful candidates will be given the job after the internship.

Umar Saif further informed that professional courses are going to be started along with NewTech and interest-free loans are going to be given under Pakistan e-employment programs. He said the Pakistan Startup Fund will be launched in the next few weeks and several billion-dollar startups will come in the next few years.