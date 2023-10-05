Federal Govt removes Dr Ziauddin as acting FUUAST VC  

Federal Ministry Education issued notification.

KARACHI: The federal government removed Acting-Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Ziauddin removed from the post.

The Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training issued a notification in this regard and appointed Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq as new acting vice chancellor FUUAST.

The Federal Minister of Education says that the Vice Chancellor was not giving pension money and was recruiting new employees.

The notification also mentioned that Ziauddin will not be able to exercise any administrative and financial powers as his tenure has expired.

The ministry’s notification further mentioned that an inquiry committee has been constituted to probe irregularities for past two years.

The allegations were made in a report by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in February this year.

The five-member committee will be headed by Senior Joint Secretary (HEC) Abdul Sattar Khokhar, while Director, QAA — Higher Education Commission Nasir Shah, Regional Director NUML Karachi Campus Brig (retd) Syed Ali Haider Kazmi, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences at Allama Iqbal Open University, Karachi Campus, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, and HEC Director Finance Samina Durrani are its members.

According to the notification, the President of Pakistan is recommended to convene the Senate meeting as soon as possible.