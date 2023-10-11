Federation orders to not arrest, harass registered Afghan refugees

On the matter of deportation of illegally resident Afghan refugees, the federation has instructed to not arrest or harass any registered Afghan citizen.

A letter in this regard has been issued by the federation to the Chief Secretaries, the Home Department and the IGs of all the provinces.

The letter states that registered Afghan refugees who possess Proof of Resident (POR) and Afghan Citizenship Cards should not be arrested or harassed.

Further mentioned that the registered Afghan refugees are allowed to repatriate, but only on a voluntary basis.

It is emphasized that needlessly harassing legally resident Afghan refugees can harm Pakistan’s reputation and the goodwill that has been built over four decades, the letter said.

Added that the goodwill earned by Pakistan over a period of forty-eight years should not be jeopardized by arresting, detaining, or harassing Afghan refugees.

The letter urged all provinces to take the necessary measures to prevent the harassment of registered Afghan refugees.

It also states that prior instructions have already been communicated to all relevant stakeholders, including provincial governments, regarding this matter.

The central focus is on respecting the rights of registered Afghan refugees and ensuring they are not subject to unnecessary legal actions or harassment, while preserving Pakistan’s long-standing goodwill.