FIA arrests four suspects involved in online fraud

FIA said accused used to post advertisements on social media.

The accused extorted 2.5m from 32 victims in name of employment.

The accused collected 78,800 per person in name of fingerprint.

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four suspects involved in online fraud in the name of overseas employment.

According to the details, FIA Cyber ​​Crime Circle Rawalpindi arrested four suspects of the gang involved in online fraud in the name of employment abroad.

FIA said that the accused used to post advertisements on social media in the name of jobs abroad and also send messages on WhatsApp to lure citizens into their trap.

The spokesman said that the accused extorted 2.5 million from 32 victims in the name of employment abroad.

According to FIA, the accused collected 78,800 per person in the name of fingerprint, medical, and processing fees from the victims. The accused took fingerprints and medical of the victims in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Among the arrested accused are Muhammad Hanif, Akbar, Muhammad Akhtar, and Muhammad Waseem, but a case has been registered against the accused under the PICA Act.