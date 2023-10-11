Advertisement
Edition: English
FIA arrests gang leader of online fraud

Articles
  • The accused arrested on identification of his colleague.
  • The accused used to place advertisements on social media.
  • The accused got fingerprints and medical from different cities.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi has arrested the leader of a gang involved in online fraud in the name of employment abroad.

According to the FIA ​​spokesman, the accused was arrested on the identification of the previously arrested accused. The accused Amir Hamza used to place advertisements on social media in the name of jobs abroad and the accused used to send messages on WhatsApp to trap the citizens in his trap.

The spokesman said that the accused along with his accomplices had extorted Rs 2.5 million  from 32 victims in the name of employment abroad. The accused with the help of his accomplices extorted Rs 78,800  from the victims in the name of fingerprint, medical and processing fee.

According to the spokesperson, the accused got the fingerprints and medical of the victims in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The accused with the connivance of other accused has ordered money in 24 different accounts involved in fraud.

According to the FIA ​​spokesperson, a case has been registered against the accused and the investigation has been started.

