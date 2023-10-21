Advertisement
FIA arrests most wanted human trafficker from Rawalpindi

FIA arrests most wanted human trafficker from Rawalpindi

Articles
FIA arrests most wanted human trafficker from Rawalpindi

FIA arrests most wanted human trafficker from Rawalpindi

  • 11 inquiries were registered against accused Khurram Iqbal.
  • FIA team led by Deputy Director Saim Sultan conducted raid.
  • The accused collected millions of rupees from several victims.
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the most wanted human trafficker in the Red Book while conducting an operation in Rawalpindi.

More than five cases related to human trafficking and more than 11 inquiries were registered against accused Khurram Iqbal.

The raid team under the supervision of Deputy Director Saim Sultan conducted the operation. The inquiries and cases against the accused were registered during 2021 to 2023.

FIA said that the accused collected millions of rupees from several victims in the name of sending them abroad and the arrested accused went into hiding after receiving money from the victims.

Earlier, FIA ​​released the Red Book of most wanted human traffickers, which includes 156 human traffickers. Several cases have been registered against the accused in the Anti-Human Trafficking Circles of FIA.

According to Red Book, 20 accused are wanted in FIA Lahore Zone, 71 in Gujranwala Zone, 12 in Faisalabad Zone, and three in Multan Zone. Islamabad Zone 34, Karachi Zone 12, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone 2.

FIA said that the crackdown is going on to arrest the human smugglers. The identity cards and passports of the wanted accused have been blacklisted.

