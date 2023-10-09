Five suspects with alleged ties to RAW sent on physical remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday handed over five suspects with alleged ties to the Indian secret agency RAW into the police custody on four-day physical remand.

The five suspects with alleged ties to the RAW were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad.

The accused individuals, namely Mueez Ahmed, Mehran Younis, Faizan Kayani, Arslan Wajid, and Noman Sattar, faced the ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Judge Zulqarnain did not mince words as he addressed the accused, questioning their commitment to their country.

He inquired whether they loved their nation, to which the accused jointly affirmed their love for Pakistan.

However, the judge pressed further, asking if their actions reflected their love for the country.

In response, the accused stated that they had been deceived into accepting money under the guise of mosque-related activities.

Judge Zulqarnain emphasized the gravity of the situation, reminding the accused that they would be held accountable in this world and the hereafter.

He urged them to abandon greed and strive to become better individuals, considering the fragile state of the country and its economy.

Following this exchange, the ATC ordered a four-day physical remand for all five accused.

The case against the five individuals was registered at the CTD police station for allegedly providing information to the Indian intelligence agency RAW.