FM to embark two-day official visit to China from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will pay a two-day official visit to China from Wednesday to participate in the 3rd Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, being held in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region from 4th of this month.

According to Foreign Office, the Foreign Minister is visiting China at the special invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The Trans-Himalaya Forum was initiated in 2018 to deepen practical cooperation among regional countries on diverse subjects including geographical connectivity, environmental protection, ecological preservation, and enhancing cultural linkages. The last in-person meeting of the Forum was held in 2019.

The theme of this year’s Forum is “Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection.”

During his stay in Tibet, the Foreign Minister will address the Opening Ceremony of the Trans-Himalaya Forum.

He will also meet with several regional dignitaries including the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, Foreign Minister of China and Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.