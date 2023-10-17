Advertisement
Four member of anti-polio team kidnapped in Tank

Articles
  • Anti-polio monitoring team was going to Kari Umar Khan.
  • DPO said monitoring team went to village without security.
  • A search operation started in area to recover hostages.
TANK: Four member of anti-polio team abducted in Kari Umar Khan village of Tank District , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Police Officer(DPO) Iftikhar Shah, the anti-polio monitoring team including  lady worker was going to Kari Umar Khan village when unknown persons kidnapped the team.

He said that the monitoring team went to Kari Umar Khan village without security.

The DPO said that a search operation has been started in the area to recover the hostages and arrest the kidnappers.

KU adopts zero tolerance policy against harassment cases  
KU adopts zero tolerance policy against harassment cases  

He was addressing seminar harassments in educational institutions. He said rule of...

Earlier, University of Karachi has a zero-tolerance policy regarding harassment matters. The person who is found involved in such heinous activities should strictly be punished according to the law of the state.

The rule of law is necessary to eradicate harassment cases from society and the affected person should not remain silent in any condition so that the criminal could get punishment. These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

