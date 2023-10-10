From Pakistan to Times Square: Talal Qureshi’s Epic Spotify Feature

Talal Qureshi enters the limelight with Spotify.

Another Pakistani musician is standing tall in Times Square.

Spotify’s support for Talal’s current album, ‘TURBO,’ has made waves.

Another Pakistani musician is standing tall in Times Square, as Talal Qureshi, the acclaimed music producer and singer, enters the limelight for a whole week with Spotify starting October 6th.

With a previous appearance at Spain’s FC Barcelona Stadium, Spotify’s support for Talal’s current album, ‘TURBO,’ has already made waves.

Talal’s extended feature in the heart of New York City follows his riveting debut on LED displays at Estadio Olmpico Llus Companys, and demonstrates Spotify’s dedication to promote local music artists abroad.

Talal, known for his deft mix of classical Pakistani music with modern electronic elements, has made history by being the first Pakistani musician to get on-the-ground assistance from Spotify for the release of his album. This assistance has enabled him to offer his voice to a global audience.

TURBO is an album that perfectly blends eastern and western musical elements, effectively transcending cultural divides, and has collaborations with other brilliant musicians such as Zaw Ali, Zahoor, Blal Bloch, Natasha Noorani, and Maanu.

