Funeral prayers of Pak Army martyrs offered

ISLAMABABAD: Funeral prayers of Major Raza Ali Shah Shaheed and Havaldar Nisar Ahmad Shaheed, martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists on the night of Sunday and Monday, were offered with full military honors in their native areas.

The funeral prayer of Major Raza Ali Shaheed was offered in Sargodha. The relatives, Pakistani army officers, local elders and people participated in the funeral prayer.

The funeral prayer of Havaldar Nisar Ahmed Shaheed was offered in Vehari in which relatives, Pakistan Army officers and local elders participated.

The ISPR in a statement said the sacrifices of brave men of Pakistan Army strengthen our resolve in the war against terrorism. It reaffirmed that the war against terrorism will continue until the end of this scourge.