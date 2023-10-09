General elections to be held in mid-February, Nawaz to lead PML-N: Raja Riaz

FAISALABAD: Former opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) election campaign and the general elections would be held in mid of February.

Addressing a press conference at his ‘Dera’ here, he said that he had joined the PML-N after thorough consideration and deliberation because Pakistan was facing multifaceted crises and only the PML-N supremo could drag the country out of prevailing situation.

He said that general elections would be held in mid of February and the PML-N was ready to contest it. The PML-N was a pro-people party and it would emerge as victorious with thumping majority during upcoming elections, he added.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) had enjoyed the power for about four years but failed to deliver and if PTI government was not ousted, the country might default.

Central leader PML-N/former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal also addressed the conference and congratulated Raja Riaz on joining the PML-N.

He said that Raja Riaz was sincere and loyal worker and such workers were a precious asset of the PML-N.

He said the PML-N had decided to arrange a mammoth public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on 21st October where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would address.

He said that a big caravan would also proceed from Faisalabad to Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif and participate in his public meeting.

Divisional President PML-N Hajji Akram Ansari, City President Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad and others were also present in the conference.

