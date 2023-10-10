Gigi Hadid’s Rumored New Love Interest Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid dating rumors.

Cooper co-parents with Irina Shayk, Hadid with Zayn Malik.

Public appearance on October 5, 2023.

Advertisement

On social media, there have been rumors that 48-year-old Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and 28-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid are dating. Cooper is raising his six-year-old daughter, Lea, with supermodel Irina Shayk while Hadid is raising Kai, her three-year-old daughter, with artist Zayn Malik.

On October 5, the couple was first seen together in media coverage. Let’s examine the timeframe of their purported dating relationships: Cooper and Hadid were observed driving in NYC on October 8, 2023, with the Hangover actor at the wheel and the model riding shotgun. Media reports that the couple appears to be coming home after a weekend getaway.

On October 5, they were seen walking to the car together. Hadid was wearing a brown leather jacket, a white crop top, and a tan miniskirt. Cooper wore much more laid-back clothing, including a navy pair of jeans, a checkered blazer, a yellow and blue cap, and a bright blue T-shirt. Cooper and his daughter go to Blake Lively’s daughter Inez’s star-studded birthday party in New York City on September 30, 2023. Hadid and Lively have been close friends for a long time.

After six years of intermittent dating, Hadid and Malik called it quits in October 2021. In contrast, Cooper and Shayk ended their four-year relationship.

Also Read Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio decides to stay ‘friends’ after breakup Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were previously in a romantic relationship, but...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.