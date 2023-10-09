Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs 202,800/ per tola on Monday

Gold price in Pakistan on Oct 9 stands at Rs 202,800/ per tola

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan on Monday (Oct 9) for 24-karat stood at Rs 202,800/ per tola.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was traded at Rs 173,870 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 202,800 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR202,800 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 202,800 PKR 185,899 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 166,760 PKR 152,862 Per Gram Gold PKR 16,676 PKR 15,286

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.