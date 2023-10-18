Governor Sindh introduces information and complaint whatsapp   

He said peasants and woman can also lodge complains.

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has introduced an information and complaint WhatsApp number to address problems of citizens.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Kamran Tessori said that 10,000 applications were received on “Bell of Hope” out of which 5500 citizens’ problems were solved.

He said that now not only Karachi but also from interior Sindh can launch their complains. He said peasants and woman can also lodge complains.

Governor Sindh said that any citizen can submit complain from home through WhatsApp. The complaints against NADRA, police, traffic, K-Electricity, water board, gas or municipal problems can be registered. The QR codes will be placed at airports, police stations and important locations in the city.

He said that in this province “I am fulfilling the responsibility of the constitution and the law”. He directed the illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan before deadline October 31.

Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that the Chinese Railway Construction Company will build Karachi’s local train system.

The President and Vice President of China Railway Construction Company met the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqir in which it was agreed to complete the Karachi Circular Railway(KCR) Project.