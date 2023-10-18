Govt files appeal in SC against NAB verdict

An appeal was submitted to SC by Ministry of Law and Justice.

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the annulment of the NAB amendment case, stating that the decision is against the constitution and law.

An appeal was submitted to the Supreme Court by the Ministry of Law and Justice, in which the position was taken that instead of presenting its position, the federal government was limited only to answering the judicial questions. The petitioner was given three months to submit the requests. The federal government was not even given three weeks.

Apple said that even the federal government’s request for the constitution of a full court in the case was not accepted and many people’s cases are pending in various forums after the amendments.

The Ministry of Law and Justice said that the request of the federal government to issue a notice to the public was also not accepted. The Supreme Court bench heard the case on merits instead of deciding on the admissibility of the case.

It was held that the petitioner did not even explain the reasons for not filing the petition in the High Court. It should be remembered that the Supreme Court had annulled the NAB amendments case based on a majority.

Earlier, while withdrawing the appeal filed against the decision of NAB amendments, the government sought time for it.

The Attorney General had said that some more grounds are being added to appeal against the decision of the NAB amendments. The right to appeal was given by the decision of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

Former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had declared the NAB amendments null and void in the ratio of two to one. The Supreme Court ruled against the amendments on September 15.