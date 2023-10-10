Hair-Raising Video Of Man Standing Atop Moving Train

Viral NYC train stunt: Man’s risky performance.

Over 3.2 million views and strong online engagement.

Criticisms and comparisons to Subway Surfers.

A nerve-racking video of a man in New York pulling off a risky act on a moving train has gone popular online. While some criticized the man for his risky behavior, others made a comparison to the well-known video game Subway Surfers.

The video was uploaded to TikTok under the user name @mejia18_. Later, it arrived on Instagram. The man can be seen in the video standing on the train’s roof as it goes through a station while donning a sweatshirt.

Smartphones belonging to passengers on the platform were used to record the stunt. The man briefly lost his equilibrium, but soon regained it and rushed on the roof of the speeding train in the opposite direction.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by New York Only 🗽 (@newyork__only)

Despite being shared on September 4, the video is still popular on social media. Over 3.2 million people have watched the video as of this writing, and the number is continuously rising.

Additionally, it has gotten a lot of likes and comments. While many people expressed worry about the dangers associated with such a risky pastime, others found it fascinating.

Check out the responses below:

“Dumbest s**t ever,” posted an individual. Another joined, “People don’t value their lives anymore.” “As long as they are aware of the risks I see no problem. They are out there having fun, and the risk associated with the activity is what gives them the thrill,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Subway Surfer.” “Bro thinks he’s in a Star Wars movie,” shared a fifth. A sixth joined, “Bro thinks he’s playing Subway Surfers.”

