Has Honda really decreased its bike prices?

For the last few days, news has been circulating on social media that Atlas Honda has decreased its bike prices.

The reported reason behind this news is PKR’s strong performance against USD and recent price slashes by Kia and MG Motors.

The said news claimed that the price of the Honda CD70 and Honda CG 125 has come down significantly.

Decrease in Prices

The report claimed that the price of Honda CG 125s has come down by Rs. 38,500, while the standard 125 has observed a decrease of Rs. 33,500. Meanwhile, the same report claimed that the most popular bike, the Honda CD70, saw a reduction of Rs. 22,000, which is considerable considering the current prices of these bikes.

Verification of Claims

To confirm the news, we contacted Atlas Honda officials and its dealerships. The company official didn’t reply to us; however, a major dealer of Honda bikes replied to our query. In a voice note, he denied the reports, stating that someone had been spreading rumors in the market for the last few days. “The price is not going to come down any time soon, and people should visit the Atlas Honda website for the confirmed prices,” he added.

Unlikelihood of Price Reduction

So, people hold their horses because the prices are not coming down, at least for the bikes. And it would be very surprising if the bike companies announced a price reduction because it is kind of unheard of in Pakistan. The prices usually go up and mostly refuse to come down.

Impact on the Middle Class

Bikes have also been considered a ride for the middle-class segment of society, but repeated price hikes, without any explanation by the companies, have taken them out of their reach, and two-wheelers like the CD70 currently cost Rs. 157,900, an astonishing price indeed. We do hope that these companies will pull the rates down so that more people can afford these supposedly affordable rides.

Speculations for the Future

Do you think Honda and other bike companies will reduce prices in the coming days? Let us know in the comments section.

In conclusion, while the news of a decrease in Honda bike prices seems to be a rumor, it has raised pertinent questions about the affordability of bikes for the general public. With the price of two-wheelers soaring, it remains to be seen whether manufacturers will take steps to make their products more accessible to a wider segment of society.

