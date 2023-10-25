Advertisement
Health Department issues flu virus advisory for citizens of Karachi

  • People are suffering from colds, coughs, and fever due to virus.
  • Pregnant women and people over 65 years can be more affected by virus.
  • The people suffering from flu should stay at home for at least 24 hours
KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has issued an advisory on the increasing flu virus in Karachi.

According to the Department of Health, people are suffering from colds, coughs, and fever due to the new influenza virus. Pregnant women, children, and people over 65 years of age can be more affected by the virus.

The health department has instructed the hospitals to keep the infected patients in isolation.

The Sindh Health Department appealed to the public to cover their nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing and wash their hands thoroughly with antibacterial soap or hand wash.

The health department said not to touch the eyes, nose, and mouth, eat nutritious food, get adequate sleep, and stay physically active.

The Health Department directed that people suffering from flu should stay at home for at least 24 hours until the fever subsides while maintaining good ventilation systems in closed spaces.

The citizens have been directed to avoid meeting too many people, consume nutritious food, get adequate sleep and stay physically fit, use a face mask when coughing and sneezing, and affected persons should avoid travel.

