HEC launches scholarship program to empower Gwadar students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has taken a significant step towards empowering the youth of Gwadar by launching the “Scholarship Program for Students from Gwadar.”

This initiative aims to provide quality education and essential skills to talented students from the Gwadar district, opening up new opportunities for their future.

The program is designed to support students in pursuing undergraduate studies, specifically BS programs with durations of 4 to 5 years, at public sector universities and HEC-recognized degree-awarding institutions across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. It is a commendable effort to bridge the educational gap and equip young minds with contemporary skills.

One of the key objectives of this scholarship program is to prepare students for employment opportunities within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and various other job markets. By investing in the education and skill development of Gwadar’s youth, the government aims to harness the potential of this strategic coastal city for the benefit of the entire nation.

This scholarship opportunity is available for the academic year leading up to Fall 2023 and encompasses a wide range of academic disciplines.

To be eligible, students must hold residence or domicile certificates from Gwadar district and have completed their 12-year education, including FA/FSs/ICS, ICom, DAE, or equivalent qualifications. Moreover, current students from Gwadar enrolled in 4-year BS programs at public sector universities in Punjab, KP, and Sindh are also encouraged to apply.

