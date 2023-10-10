Hina Altaf Changes Surname On Instagram, Fuels Divorce Rumors

Hina Altaf has changed her surname on Instagram.

The popular celebrity couple has recently become the talk of the town.

There appears to be a problem as Hina changed her surname on social media.

Hina Altaf, the actress, has changed her surname on Instagram, fueling speculation about her purported divorce from spouse Aagha Ali.

The popular celebrity couple, who married in 2020, have recently become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. There appears to be a problem as Aagha went alone to Greece and Hina changed her surname on social media.

Divorce rumours began to circulate last year, which both Aagha and Hina strongly rejected at the time. However, neither actor has come forward to confirm or refute the latest social media allegations.

Since then, Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf’s marriage journey has been scrutinized by the public, with fans and photographers keeping a close check on the couple. For quite some time, fans have seen a developing schism between the pair.

The conjecture reached a fever pitch when Aagha Ali posted images of himself in Greece, with Hina Altaf noticeably missing. To add to the mystery, the actor uploaded mysterious remarks beneath these photographs, implying stresses in his marriage with his wife.

Aagha Ali remarked in one of his postings, “In a state of confusion, I wonder why things aren’t okay.” Perhaps more telling, Aagha Ali has systematically erased practically every image of Hina Altaf from his Instagram, leading many admirers to suspect that the pair is on the verge of divorce.

