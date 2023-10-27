Honda 125 Price In Pakistan 2024

The price range of the Honda 125 in Pakistan for the year 2024 is from PKR 234,900 to PKR 292,900.

It is available in three different variants, namely the CG 125 Basic, Gold, and Self-Start. While most specifications and features remain the same, the new model’s features change primarily in the tanky sticker design and color.

Honda 125 Launch Date in Pakistan: 2024

The Honda 125 for the year 2024 was launched in October 2023, continuing the annual tradition of releasing new models in October or November.

Honda 125 Pros and Cons

Advertisement

Pros:

Easy availability of spare parts

Easy resale

Good sound

Advertisement

Cons:

Poor fuel average

Vibrates at high speeds

The comfort level is not ideal.

Retains its old shape for several years. Advertisement

Honda 125 Gold Edition Price in Pakistan 2024

The Honda 125 Gold Edition, also known as the CG125S Gold, is priced at PKR 292,900. This variant comes with two additional features: self-start and 5-speed transmission, setting it apart from the other editions.

Honda 125 Fuel Average

The fuel average of the Honda 125 is reported to be between 40 and 45 km per liter, making it a relatively fuel-efficient option compared to its competitors.

Honda 125 Fuel Tank Capacity

Advertisement

Contrary to some claims, the fuel tank size of the Honda 125 is approximately 11.2 liters, comprising a basic storage capacity of 9 liters and a reserve capacity of 2 liters.

Honda 125 Top Speed

The top speed of the CG 125 is around 100 kmph, making it suitable for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

CG 125 Engine Displacement

The Honda 125 is equipped with a 125-cc engine, offering a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Honda CG 125 Transmission

Advertisement

The transmission for the standard CG 125 variants includes a 4-speed transmission, while the Gold Edition variant features a 5-speed transmission, enhancing its performance and versatility.

Also Read Daihatsu Copen Car Price in Pakistan 2023 The Daihatsu Copen Car price in Pakistan in 2023 has been launched...