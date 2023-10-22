Honda CB150F Silver :

The renowned Japanese manufacturer, Honda, has introduced the new 2023 Honda CB 150F, belonging to the esteemed CB series. Atlas Honda serves as the local manufacturer of this motorcycle in Pakistan. With its sleek and modern appearance, the 2023 Honda CB 150F features a stylish headlamp, LED fog lights, and a dipper, alongside a speedometer equipped with a fuel gauge, trip counter, and gear indication. The motorcycle is adorned with a prominent taillight, an aluminum grab rail, and striking fuel tank graphics, complemented by an elegant muffler exhaust.

Features and Riding Experience

Promising a comfortable and seamless ride, the Honda CB 150F 2023 incorporates robust suspension capable of handling various shocks, ensuring enhanced stability through increased ground clearance. With an impressive fuel efficiency of 35 km per liter and a maximum speed of 140 km/h, the Honda CB 150F 2023 delivers a balanced performance for riders.

Price and Variants

In Pakistan, the Honda CB150F Silver Special Edition 2023 is priced at 447,900 PKR, offering an exceptional blend of style and performance. Additionally, it is available in striking colors such as silver, black, and red.

Price in the USA

For interested buyers in the United States, the estimated price for the Honda CB150F Silver Special Edition is approximately $1605 US dollars.

Buying used bikes

For those considering purchasing used bikes, it’s essential to evaluate the condition of the motorcycle thoroughly before making a purchase decision.

