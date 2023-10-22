Honda CG 125 Launch in Pakistan, 2024

Honda CG 125 2024 Model:

Atlas Honda has unveiled the latest 2024 Honda CG 125 model, highlighting a fresh “NAWEE PATTI” or “TANKI TAPPA STICKER” design.

Despite minimal visual alterations, the company claims to have implemented 77 improvements for an enhanced riding experience. Notably, the specifications remain unchanged from the previous model. The 2024 Honda CG 125 is priced at Rs. 234,900, with no price increase despite recent market trends.

Honda 125 Self 2024 Model:

The newly introduced Honda CG 125 Self 2024 model showcases a novel sticker design and an exclusive Golden Edition color.

While the visual changes are limited, the motorcycle retains the same features as its previous version, except for the sticker and color update. It is worth mentioning that the CG 125 Self exhibits slight design deviations from the base variant, featuring a 5-speed transmission, electric and kick start options, increased seat height, and a longer wheelbase. The current price for the Honda 125 SE model is Rs. 282,900.

Honda CG 125 Specs and Features

Dimension(LxWxH) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm Seat Height 764 mm Ground Clearance 132 mm Wheel Base 1204 mm Dry Weight 100kg Colors Red & Black Petrol Capacity 9.2L Tire (Front) 2.50 – 18 (4 PR) Tire (Back) 3.00 – 17 (6 PR) Suspension Front Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel Suspension Back Swing Arm 68 mm Travel Engine 4-Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Starting Kick Start Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh

Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition:

The standout feature of the 2024 Honda CG 125S Gold Edition lies in its distinct golden color, making it an eye-catching addition to the motorcycle lineup.

It incorporates a sleek black and gold speedometer, an elegant gold front emblem, and a refreshed seat with an improved stitching pattern, combining both comfort and aesthetics. The Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition is priced at Rs. 292,900, with the inclusion of unique design elements and added protective features such as gold side panels and an exhaust cover.

Honda 125S Gold Edition Specs and Features

Dimension(LxWxH) 1912 x 727 x 1029 mm Seat Height 765 mm Ground Clearance 133 mm Wheel Base 1212 mm Dry Weight 108kg Colors Matte Black & Red Petrol Capacity 9.2 Liters Tire (Front) 2.50 – 18 (38P) Tire (Back) 3.00 – 17 (50P) Suspension Front Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel Suspension Back Swing Arm 70 mm Travel Engine 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Starting Self-Start / Kick Start Transmission 5 Speed Constant Mesh

Conclusion:

While the visual changes in the new 125 models are relatively minor, Atlas Honda emphasizes an enhanced riding experience through several underlying improvements.

The company’s decision to maintain the existing design formula for these popular models is indicative of its confidence in the product’s reliability and enduring appeal. Share your thoughts in the comment section if you plan to purchase the Honda 125 2024 model.

