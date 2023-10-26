Honda CR-V Price in Pakistan in 2023

Honda Japan has unveiled the latest model of the Honda CR-V in Pakistan, setting the price at PKR 10,700,000.

The acronym “CR-V” stands for “Comfortable Runabout Vehicle,” emphasizing the SUV’s emphasis on comfort and capability on rough terrain.

This luxurious vehicle has garnered attention for its impressive performance and lavish design.

Features of the Honda CR-V 2023 The Honda CR-V 2023 comes equipped with a range of enticing features, including a smart entry system, power sunroof, leather seats, and an intelligent multi-information display. Safety features include a rearview camera, vehicle stability assist, and an advanced compatibility engineering body structure, ensuring both comfort and security.

Specifications of the Honda CR-V 2023 Under the hood, the CR-V is powered by an I-VTEC DOHC, in-line 4-cylinder engine with a displacement of 2,354 cc, delivering a maximum horsepower of 180 HP at 6,800 rpm and a maximum torque of 220 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The vehicle boasts a 4WD electronically controlled 5-speed transmission system, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience. Its dimensions measure 4,545mm in length, 1,820mm in width, and 1,650mm in height.

Honda CR-V Engine Cc, Mileage, Fuel Tank Capacity, and Engine Oil Capacity In Pakistan, the Honda CR-V is equipped with a 2000cc engine, delivering fuel efficiency and power, with a mileage range of 12 to 14 km per liter. The fuel tank capacity stands at 58 liters, ensuring convenience during long-distance travel. The engine oil capacity is reportedly three liters, although official confirmation is pending.

Honda CR-V colors in Pakistan The CR-V is available in a range of attractive colors, including White Orchid Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Passion Red Pearl, Carnelian Red Pearl, Dark Olive Metallic, and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, providing buyers with a diverse selection to choose from.

Honda CR-V Horsepower and Ground Clearance in Pakistan The vehicle boasts a horsepower of 113/6,500, ensuring powerful performance on the road. Moreover, the ground clearance is a crucial factor for those residing in rural and northern areas, ensuring the vehicle’s adaptability to various terrains and road conditions.

Conclusion: Honda CR-V Price Increase in Pakistan 2023 The Honda CR-V has undergone a price increase this year in Pakistan, given its advanced features, powerful performance, and sleek design, making it an attractive choice for those seeking both luxury and durability in their vehicles.

