Honda latest bike prices in Pakistan, 2023 October

The Honda CD 70 remains a top-selling bike in Pakistan, known for its enduring presence on the roads for nearly four decades.

Its popularity stems from its lightweight build, dependable engine, low maintenance, and readily available parts.

Despite facing tough competition, Honda maintains a substantial 40 percent share of the market.

There were rumors of significant price cuts for the Honda CG125 and Honda CG125 Gold Edition, but Honda has denied any such reductions and released a new price list. However, the price of the Honda CD70 has reportedly decreased by Rs22,000, setting its new price at Rs135,900.

Here are the latest Honda bike prices in Pakistan for 2023:

Honda CD70: Rs157,900

Honda CD70 Dream: Rs168,900

Honda CG125: Rs234,900

Honda CG125 Self: Rs282,900

Honda CB125F: Rs390,900

Honda CB150F: Rs493,900

Honda Pridor: Rs208,900

The fuel average of the Honda CD 70 2024 ranges between 50 and 60 kilometers per liter, and it is available in red, black, and blue colors.

For those looking for a Honda CD 70 for sale in Lahore or Karachi, it is advisable to check the local market or online portals for the most updated rates of used Honda CD 70s in these cities.

