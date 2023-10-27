Honda WRV Price in Pakistan 2023

The Honda WRV is set to be launched in Pakistan, offering an innovative, powerful, and compact hatchback SUV.

The 2023 model of the Honda WRV will be available in two different variants: the 1.5-liter i-DTEC Diesel and the 1.2-liter i-VTEC Petrol, both equipped with hybrid technology.

With a focus on engine power and fuel efficiency, this SUV is expected to make a significant impact in the Pakistani automobile market.

The price of the Honda WRV in Pakistan for 2023 is estimated to be around PKR 3,900,000, reflecting its advanced features and technology.

Honda WRV Exterior

The Honda WRV features a sporty exterior design with well-proportioned dimensions, a masculine roadster stance, and a sleek, head-turning appearance.

The front end showcases black glass projector LED headlamps, a chrome grille with the Honda logo, and a facelift design. R16 steel wheels with full-wheel trims contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.

Honda WRV Interior

The interior of the Honda WRV offers a luxurious and comfortable cabin equipped with various technological features.

The car includes a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, a digital tachometer, the latest infotainment and navigation screen, and fabric and leather upholstery.

Safety features such as airbags, seat belts, rear seat entertainment, and several other innovative functionalities are incorporated to enhance the overall driving experience.

Honda WRV release date in Pakistan

While the Honda WRV has been launched in the USA and India, its release date in Pakistan is yet to be officially announced.

Anticipated to be available in Pakistan by April 2023, the Honda WRV is expected to make a significant impact in the Pakistani market with its advanced specifications and features.

Honda WRV features

The Honda WRV is equipped with various features, including in-built Satellite-Linked Turn-by-Turn Navigation, My Storage Internal Media Memory, Mirror Link Support for Smartphone Connectivity, and Voice Commands for Media, Navigation, and Calling.

The car also offers a fuel consumption display, an average fuel economy display, and other interactive features.

Honda WRV Specifications

The specifications of the Honda WRV encompass engine details, fuel efficiency, transmission options, dimensions and weight, suspension, and wheels and tires, showcasing its powerful 1.5-liter i-DTEC Diesel and 1.2-liter i-VTEC Petrol engine options, each offering unique performance capabilities.

With the Honda WRV set to make its debut in the Pakistani market, enthusiasts and potential buyers can look forward to a compelling blend of performance, technology, and comfort in this innovative hatchback SUV.

