Hyundai Accent Price in Pakistan 2023

The Hyundai Accent 2023 is set to release in the Pakistani automobile market in three different variants: SE, SEL, and Limited.

The SE and SEL variants feature a 6-speed manual transmission, while the Limited variant comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

All variants are powered by a 1.6L (1599cc) 4-cylinder 16-valve D-CVVT engine, producing 130 horsepower at 6300 RPM.

The anticipated price for the Hyundai Accent 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 5,000,000.

Hyundai Accent Exterior

The exterior of the Hyundai Accent 2023 showcases a standard sedan design with a sleek front fascia, a lift-up rear spoiler, fog lights, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, and heated external mirrors.

The Limited Edition includes a power tilt and slide sunroof for added luxury.

Hyundai Accent Interior

The interior of the Hyundai Accent 2023 boasts spacious and luxurious seating, with features such as a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, an entertainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, and a host of safety and comfort features, including cruise control and automatic climate control.

Hyundai Accent features

The features of the Hyundai Accent include cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, voice recognition, power windows, power door locks, AM/FM/CD/MP3, and various safety features such as the Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Hyundai Accent Specifications

The specifications of the Hyundai Accent include details about its engine type, displacement, horsepower, torque, transmission options, suspension, body construction, and dimensions.

Hyundai Accent Release Date in Pakistan

While there is no official news about the launch date of the Hyundai Accent in Pakistan, it is expected to be available on the market soon.

Further updates regarding the release will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

