Hyundai Sonata latest price and features in Pakistan – October 2023

Discover the latest pricing and features of the Hyundai Sonata, a locally manufactured mid-size sedan by Hyundai Nishat, celebrated for its style, fuel efficiency, and performance.

Exterior Elegance

Explore the captivating design of the Hyundai Sonata, boasting the iconic Hyundai cascading grille, dynamic character lines, and a range of exterior colors.

Price of Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Hyundai Sonata 2.0 is Rs10,329,000.

The ex-factory price of Hyundai Sonata 2.5 is Rs11,280,000.

Available Colors:

Hampton Gray, Metallic Silver, Polar White, Diamond Black Metallic, and Oxford Blue.

Impressive Engines

Dive into the power of the Sonata’s engines, with two distinct options offering unique capabilities.

Sonata 2.0: 2000cc engine, 152/6200 Hp/Rpm, 192/4500 Nm/Rpm.

Sonata 2.5: 2500cc engine, 180/6000 Hp/Rpm, 232/4000 Nm/Rpm.

Both equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 2WD system.

Futuristic Exterior

Experience the “Sensuous Sportiness” design language of the Sonata, featuring LED projection headlamps, DRLs, C-shaped LED rear lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof.

Luxurious Interior

Delve into the opulent interior of the Hyundai Sonata, with features that provide comfort and convenience.

Camel-colored leather interior.

Adjustable front seats with a power driver’s seat.

Rear seats with headrests, armrests, and split function.

Rear USB charging port and leather-foam seat corners.

Electronically powered leather-wrapped steering wheel with multiple functions.

8-inch infotainment screen, rearview camera, and dual-zone climate control.

Driving Modes and Premium Features

Learn about the five distinct driving modes and premium features offered in the Sonata.

Driving Modes: ECO, Comfort, Custom, Smart, and Sport.

Premium features like head-up displays and Super Vision gauge clusters.

Safety Features

Discover the advanced safety features integrated into the Hyundai Sonata.

Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, and Auto Brake Hold.

Electronic Parking Brake and Child ISOFIX Seat Anchors.

ABS with BA and EBD for enhanced braking control and stability.

The Hyundai Sonata ensures a comfortable and secure driving experience, making it a top choice in the Pakistani market.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

