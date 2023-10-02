ICC World Cup 2023 Afghanistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Afghanistan will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh on Oct 7

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

(All times are in PST)

Warm-up matches

September 29 – vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram – 01:30 pm (Match abandoned with a ball bowled)

October 3 – vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati- 01:30 pm

Round-robin matches

October 7 – vs Bangladesh in Dharamsala – 10:00 am

October 11 – vs India in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 15 – vs England in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 18 – vs New Zealand in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 23 – vs Pakistan in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 30 – vs Sri Lanka in Pune – 01:30 pm

November 3 – vs Netherlands in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

November 7 – vs Australia in Wankhede – 01:30 pm

November 12 – vs South Africa in Ahmedabad – 01:30 pm

