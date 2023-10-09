ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Bangladesh Live score | Match 7

Defending champions England and Bangladesh will clash in Match 7 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 10.
England will be looking to make a comeback after suffering a humiliating defeat to New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament. On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming off a comfortable win over Afghanistan in their first match.
The pitches at the HPCA Stadium generally favour the bowlers. The wickets on the black soil surfaces will produce true bounce. The last ODI played at this venue is proof that the HPCA’s tracks are beneficial for slow bowling. The team chasing has had more success compared to the teams batting first as per the total of four ODIs played at this venue.
England vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record:
England have a dominant head-to-head record against Bangladesh in ODIs, having won 19 out of 24 matches played between the two teams. The last ODI between the two sides was played in March 2023, which England won by 10 wickets.
Probable Playing XIs:
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook/ Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Probable Best Performers:
Probable Best Batter: Dawid Malan (England)
Probable Best Bowler: Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)
Conclusion:
This match is expected to be a close contest between two evenly matched teams. England will be looking to make a comeback after their loss in the opening game, while Bangladesh will be aiming for their second consecutive win of the tournament.
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. England gave a target of 365. Mahedi Hasan took four wickets. After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bowl first against the defending champions England at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, India. England started off with some good knocks. The opening batsmen, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan put up a 115-run partnership before Bairstow was dismissed by the Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan. he scored 52 runs from 59 balls which included...
ICC World Cup 2023: Malan stars as England emerges victorious over Bangladesh by 137 runs
England won by 137 runs against Bangladesh. Dawid Malan scored 140 runs, the highest in the tournament. Litton Das top-scored with 76 runs for Bangladesh. In a thrilling comeback, England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, India. Dawid Malan's exceptional innings of 140 runs, the highest individual score in the tournament so far, made a significant difference, leading England to a crucial victory. After a...
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7
ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: England vs. Bangladesh Highlights | Match 7
