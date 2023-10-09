ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 8

In a highly anticipated clash at the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to go head-to-head in a thrilling double-header on October 10th at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

This match marks the second meeting between these two cricketing giants in the tournament, and it promises to be a battle to remember. As we gear up for this exciting showdown, let’s delve into their historic head-to-head record in ODIs.

Prestigious Rivalry: The rivalry between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in ODIs is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the cricketing world. These two teams have locked horns a staggering 156 times in the format, dating back to their first-ever encounter at the 1975 World Cup in Nottingham.

Head-to-Head Record: In these 156 matches, Pakistan has emerged as the dominant force, securing victory on 92 occasions. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has notched up 59 wins. There have been 1 tie and 4 no-results in their encounters. Pakistan holds a significant lead in their overall ODI battles.

Recent Encounter: Despite Pakistan’s historical dominance, it’s worth noting that Sri Lanka won their most recent clash less than a month ago at the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo, adding an element of unpredictability to their World Cup clash.

World Cup Showdown: In the context of ODI World Cups, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced off seven times. Pakistan boasts a perfect record in these encounters, having won all seven matches. Their last World Cup meeting was in 2011 during the Group A stage in Colombo. Sri Lanka will be eager to break this World Cup jinx against Pakistan and capitalize on their recent victory.

Battles in India: Additionally, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have crossed paths seven times in ODIs held in India. Pakistan holds the edge once again, with four wins compared to Sri Lanka’s three victories. There have been no ties or no-results in these matches.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the clash between these two cricketing powerhouses, it remains to be seen whether Sri Lanka can continue their momentum from their recent victory or if Pakistan will maintain their dominance in World Cup encounters. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is sure to witness an intense battle that fans won’t want to miss.