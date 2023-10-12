ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs SA Live Streaming? Match 10

South Africa will face a deflated Australian side on Thursday, October 12 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, after decimating the Sri Lankan side in their first match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in Delhi, setting a target of 429 runs, the greatest team total in history of the ODI World Cup.

Cricket fans around the world can watch the live streaming of the match on the following platforms:

TV channels:

Star Sports Network in India

Sony Sports Network in India

Sky Sports in the UK

Live streaming:

Disney+Hotstar in India SonyLIV in India Sky Sports Cricket in the UK Kayo Sports in Australia SuperSport Now in South Africa

