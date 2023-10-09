ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands won on the toss and elected to bowl first

Netherlands won on the toss and elected to bowl first

New Zealand have won their opening match against the defending champions England by nine wickets thanks to Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra’centuries.

On the other hand, the Netherlands had lost their opening game against Pakistan by 81 runs.

New Zealand will look to continue their winning streak while the Dutch team will look to win their first game in this World Cup.

Playing XI

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Netherlands

Vikramjeet Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nedamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Rayan Hlein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

