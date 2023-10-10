Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7

Advertisement

In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 England emerged victorious over Bangladesh.

Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted England to a total of 364. However, the Tigers were unable to achieve the target. They lost by 137 runs.

Here is the updated points table after the match 3 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Points Table

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Malan stars as England emerges victorious over Bangladesh by 137 runs
ICC World Cup 2023: Malan stars as England emerges victorious over Bangladesh by 137 runs

England won by 137 runs against Bangladesh. Dawid Malan scored 140 runs,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story