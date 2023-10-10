ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7

ICC World Cup 2023: Malan stars as England emerges victorious over Bangladesh by 137 runs
England won by 137 runs against Bangladesh. Dawid Malan scored 140 runs,...
In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 England emerged victorious over Bangladesh.
Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted England to a total of 364. However, the Tigers were unable to achieve the target. They lost by 137 runs.
Here is the updated points table after the match 3 of the ICC World Cup 2023.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.