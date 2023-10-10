Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first

In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India.

Pakistan won their opening game against the Netherlands by 81 runs, while Sri Lanka lost their opening game to South Africa by 102 runs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan

Advertisement

Sri Lanka

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 8 In a highly anticipated clash at the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan...