IHC stops regularization of govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) halted the regularization of government employees on the recommendation of a special committee of the National Assembly.

The case against the restoration and regularization of government employees was heard in the IHC on the recommendations of the National Assembly Committee.

The court stopped the ministries and departments from implementing the recommendations of the committee and asked them not to follow the recommendations of EOBI, CDA, Overseas Pakistan Foundation Committee, Pakistan Steel, and FIA Special Committee.

In the court decision, it was said that Pakistan Steel and FIA also should not follow the recommendations of the special committee. If the recommendations of the committee for the rehabilitation of the employees are followed, then the department should cancel these orders.

The court accepted all the requests of the petitioners against the recommendations of the special committee and declared the disciplinary action against the officers illegal for not following the recommendations of the committee.

In the decision, it was said that under the National Assembly Rules of Business, the special committee cannot exceed its powers. The federal government also did not support the recommendations of the special committee.

The High Court said that the recommendations of the special committee had no legal status and the committee had a mandate to send recommendations to the Parliament. The committee had started sending instructions directly to the institutions.

The court said in the judgment that the committee ordered EOBI to reinstate 358 employees in defiance of the court order and all the actions of which gave the impression that the committee was above the law and beyond the constitutional mandate.

There was an impression from the work of the special committee that it was working against the scheme of distribution of authority in the institutions. It was not legal to issue show-cause notices to the FIA ​​officers for criminal proceedings. The court was told that there was nothing in the rules that the committee called the institutions.

It should be noted that Pakistan Steel, EOBI, and others had challenged the special committee’s recommendations regarding employees.