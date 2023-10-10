Illegally settled diasporas start leaving Pakistan

The federal government has given a deadline to illegal immigrants.

Around 4,000,000 Afghan citizens are living in Pakistan.

More than 15 buses left Afghanistan on Monday.

Advertisement

Karachi: The federal government has given a deadline of October 31 to illegal immigrants from across the country to leave Pakistan, after which a large number of Afghan migrants have started leaving Pakistan from the Sohrab Goth Afghan settlement in Karachi, Bol News reported.

In this regard, a large number of diasporas are settled in various areas of Pakistan. However, illegal diasporas have been found involved in crimes like terrorism, occupation, drug and arm smuggling.

The illegal migrants have requested that the government give them more time to leave the country.

According to an estimate, the number of illegally settled Afghan citizens is around 400,000, which is a big burden on the economy and country.

On the other hand, according to regional sources, more than 15 buses left for Afghanistan on Monday from Sohrab Goth Afghan Basti.

Also Read Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested KARACHI: The district West Police in continuation of crackdown against illegal immigrants...

Advertisement

Earlier, the district West Police in continuation of crackdown against illegal immigrants arrested four illegal Afghan immigrants here on Tuesday.

According to spokesman for district West Police, the illegal immigrants were arrested from the limits of Iqbal Market police station in two separate actions.

Arrested were identified as Abdul Baqi, Qudratullah, Fazal and Fida.