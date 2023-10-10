In Awe of Atif Aslam: Aima Baig’s Reaction to His Azan Recitation in US

During a visit to Orlando, Florida, the famed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam uplifted spiritually among the audience by reciting the Azan (the Islamic call to prayer) in his beautiful and pleasant voice.

This soul-stirring recitation, taken on a cell phone by a mosque-goer, has now become a global online hit, resonating emotionally with fans and religious groups worldwide.

Have a look at the pleasant video below:

Through this spontaneous Azan recital, Atif Aslam, known for his chart-topping anthems and heartfelt ballads, revealed a new side of his diverse skill. The video, which has been extensively shared on numerous social media platforms, highlights the singer’s profound dedication to his faith as well as his incredible singing skills.

The popular video has sparked debate on the importance of preaching faith and spirituality in today’s culture, when cultural superstars like Aslam are mostly recognized for their musical accomplishments.

Aima Baig, a singer, showed her adoration for Atif Aslam on her Instagram account. She posted the video of Atif reciting the Adan and wrote, “Dream.”

Here is what she shared;

