India resorts to unprovoked firing along working boundary of Sialkot

An Indian Quadcopter was spotted over a Pak Rangers post.

Pakistan Rangers reacted to unprovoked firing from Indian forces.

Quadcopter was taken down by Rangers and no casualty reported.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces reacted to unprovoked firing from Indian forces along the Working Boundary in the Zafarwal sector of Sialkot.

An Indian Quadcopter was spotted over a Pak Rangers post along the Iqbal working boundary in the Charwa Sector. Rangers were already on high alert and beefed up security after the last incident of alleged cross-border fire.

The Quadcopter was taken down by the Rangers, after this point Indian BSF opened small arms fire on our post which was retaliated. A befitting response was given by Pak Rangers.

However, no casualties were reported.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, a high alert has been issued in the border areas and announcements are being made in mosques.

Also Read 75th martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Janjua Shaheed being observed today The 75th martyrdom anniversary Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being...

Advertisement

The emergency camps have been established in the affected areas, and the process of migration from different areas has also started.