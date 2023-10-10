Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inflation rate for current fiscal year will remain at 23.6%: IMF

Inflation rate for current fiscal year will remain at 23.6%: IMF

Articles
Advertisement
Inflation rate for current fiscal year will remain at 23.6%: IMF

Inflation rate for current fiscal year will remain at 23.6%: IMF

Advertisement
  • IMF released World Economic Outlook Report.
  • This year unemployment is likely to decrease to 8%.
  • The current account deficit will remain at 1.8%  of GDP .
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the inflation rate in Pakistan for the current financial year will be 23.6 percent and the Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated to reach 5 percent by the year 2028.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the World Economic Outlook Report.

According to the IMF, the economic growth rate of Pakistan will be 2.5 percent for the current fiscal year.

The last financial year’s unemployment rate was 8.5 percent but this year unemployment is likely to decrease to 8 percent while the current account deficit will remain at 1.8  percent of GDP this year.

In the IMF report, it is said that the effects of the Corona epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are continuing at the global level.

The IMF says in the report that the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis. In retrospect, the resilience has been remarkable.

Advertisement

According to the Fund’s latest projections, world economic growth will slow from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year, a 0.1 percentage point downgrade for 2024 from July. This remains well below the historical average.

Also Read

IMF calls for leasing government-owned enterprises, utility stores
IMF calls for leasing government-owned enterprises, utility stores

The IMF has demanded to hand over utility stores to BISP. The...

Headline inflation continues to decelerate, from 9.2 percent in 2022 on a year-over-year basis, to 5.9 percent this year and 4.8 percent in 2024. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is also projected to decline, albeit more gradually, to 4.5 percent next year. Most countries aren’t likely to return inflation to the target until 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story