Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi Bukhari

Ministry of Interior directed DG FIA to write to Interpol.

FIA ​​directed to conduct legal review of documents.

Zulfi Bukhari is wanted by Islamabad Police in FIR No. 143.

LAHORE: The Ministry of Interior approved the issuance of a red warrant for former Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari.

The Ministry of Interior directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to write to Interpol. The FIA ​​has been directed to conduct a legal review of the documents before issuing the red notice.

On the instructions of the Ministry of Interior, FIA has contacted Interpol.

The Ministry of Interior said that the FIA ​​should direct the Interpol headquarters to issue a red notice. Zulfi Bukhari is wanted by Islamabad Police in FIR No. 143.

An FIR was registered against Zulfi Bukhari under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Golra Police Station on March 18.

