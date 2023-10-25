Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi Bukhari

FIA arrest five human smugglers in Gujranwala
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday detained five human smugglers during...
LAHORE: The Ministry of Interior approved the issuance of a red warrant for former Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari.
The Ministry of Interior directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to write to Interpol. The FIA has been directed to conduct a legal review of the documents before issuing the red notice.
On the instructions of the Ministry of Interior, FIA has contacted Interpol.
The Ministry of Interior said that the FIA should direct the Interpol headquarters to issue a red notice. Zulfi Bukhari is wanted by Islamabad Police in FIR No. 143.
An FIR was registered against Zulfi Bukhari under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Golra Police Station on March 18.
The arrested agents have been identified as Irfan, Abbas Masih, Ali Ijaz, Imran, and Khurram Sajjad.
These individuals were allegedly involved in the illegal activity of facilitating innocent citizens in traveling to foreign countries without the required legal procedures.
