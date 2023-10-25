Advertisement
Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi Bukhari

Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi Bukhari

Articles
Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi Bukhari

Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi Bukhari

  • Ministry of Interior directed DG FIA to write to Interpol.
  • FIA ​​directed to conduct legal review of documents.
  • Zulfi Bukhari is wanted by Islamabad Police in FIR No. 143.
LAHORE: The Ministry of Interior approved the issuance of a red warrant for former Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari.

The Ministry of Interior directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to write to Interpol. The FIA ​​has been directed to conduct a legal review of the documents before issuing the red notice.

On the instructions of the Ministry of Interior, FIA has contacted Interpol.

The Ministry of Interior said that the FIA ​​should direct the Interpol headquarters to issue a red notice. Zulfi Bukhari is wanted by Islamabad Police in FIR No. 143.

An FIR was registered against Zulfi Bukhari under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Golra Police Station on March 18.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained five human smugglers during various operations in Gujranwala.

The arrested agents have been identified as Irfan, Abbas Masih, Ali Ijaz, Imran, and Khurram Sajjad.

These individuals were allegedly involved in the illegal activity of facilitating innocent citizens in traveling to foreign countries without the required legal procedures.

Next Story