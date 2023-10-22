IPP invites Ghulam Sarwar to join party

Ghulam Sarwar has had several meetings with Jahangir Tareen before.

He is waiting for Chaudhry Nisar’s decision.

One more MNA was also contacted by the IPP from Isamabad.

Advertisement

Lahore: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has invited Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former minister Ghulam Sarwar to join the party, Bol News reported.

According to sources, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has had several meetings with IPP Chief Jahangir Tareen. Ghulam Sarwar is waiting for Chaudhry Nisar’s decision in his constituency.

Sources further claimed that Jahangir Tareen met Ghulam Sarwar in Islamabad last week as well.

In this regard, the IPP has also contacted a former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the PTI from Islamabad, but the former MNA is interested in contesting independent elections.

Also Read ECP unexpectedly denotifies 35 PTI MNAs to apparently stop their return to NA The Election Commission of Pakistan has surprisingly and unexpectedly denotifies 35 National...

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan has surprisingly and unexpectedly denotifies 35 National Assembly Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), apparently to stop the PTI from coming back to the House.

Advertisement

After the approval of the resignations by National Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the ECP has declared the seats of the PTI MNAs vacant.

The resignations of 35 PTI MNAs on general seats have been accepted by the NA speaker.