IPP will hold first public show in Khanewal tomorrow

Articles
IPP will hold first public show in Khanewal tomorrow

  • IPP will make political show at Jahanian Stadium in Khanewal.
  • Jahangir Tareen and other leaders address public gathering.
  • IPP  will hold rallies and public gatherings in 9 districts in first phase.
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced a schedule public gathering from October 28 to December 09.

The IPP is ready to demonstrate political power and announced the schedule of rallies and public gatherings from October 28 to December 9.

IPP will make a political show tomorrow at Jahanian Stadium in Khanewal, where IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aoun Chaudhry and others will address the public gathering.

IPP  will hold rallies in 9 districts in the first phase, Hafizabad on November 3, and Narowal on November 9.

Apart from this, a political power show will be held in Layyah on November 12, Kasur on November 17, Gujranwala on November 20, Jhang on November 24, Sahiwal on December 2, and Faisalabad on December 9.

In the second phase, public gatherings will be organized in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur.

Earlier, President of Istehkam-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan chaired an important meeting of the party divisional leaders.

In the meeting, the current political situation of the country and organizational issues of the party were discussed.

The president IPP maintained that there was no ambiguity about the election, and directed the party leaders to start election campaign immediately:

