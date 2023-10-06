Advertisement
Edition: English
Islamabad police launches drive to register domestic workers

  • Police are visiting residences for registration of domestic workers.
  • CTD Islamabad already compiled data on 201 domestic employees.
  •  Citizens are encouraged to verify identity of individuals.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have launched the “Knock the Door” campaign to facilitate the registration of domestic employees and bolster law and order in the federal capital.

During the ongoing campaign, dedicated teams from the Islamabad Capital Police are taking to the streets and visiting residences to ensure the registration of both tenants and domestic workers.

Additionally, they are addressing any concerns and issues raised by the citizens. Within the framework of this operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has already compiled data on 201 domestic employees working in 492 houses within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station during the last 24 hours.

The primary objective of this campaign is to bolster law and order in the federal capital, thereby minimizing the risk of any untoward incidents. Registering tenants and domestic workers not only enables authorities to closely monitor any suspicious activities but also serves as a deterrent against potential wrongdoers.

Citizens are encouraged to verify the identity of individuals dressed in civilian attire who visit their homes to collect data. Unregistered employees and tenants could potentially pose security risks, such as theft and robbery, by impersonating ordinary citizens.

Islamabad Capital Police is committed to utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of the federal capital’s residents.

